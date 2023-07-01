2023 Hyundai Creta facelift spied testing in India

- To get styling upgrades inside out

- Expected to be launched by the end of 2023

Hyundai India has commenced working on the facelift version of the Creta. While several prototypes were spotted in testing on foreign lands, this is the first time the SUV has been spied testing in India.

Creta facelift exterior and interior upgrades

As seen in the spy pictures, the test mule is cloaked in black sheets. While we can spot the new dual-tone alloy wheel design, the front fascia remains largely covered. However, as seen with the global-spec Creta, the one that will be introduced here is expected to get the brand’s new parametric jewel pattern for the grille and vertically stacked LED headlamps on the bumper.

Besides this, the cabin of the Creta is likely to be upgraded with a digital instrument cluster and new seat upholstery. ADAS features on the 2023 Creta are also on the cards.

Creta facelift engine options

While the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines will be carried over for the 2023 Creta, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol will be discontinued. However, it is expected to be replaced by a powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that also does duties on the new Hyundai Verna.

Creta expected launch timeline and rivals

The new Creta is likely to be introduced in India by the end of this year. Upon launch, it will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, and the upcoming Kia Seltos.

Image Source