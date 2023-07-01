CarWale
    Mahindra Scorpio-N completes a year: Our top 4 stories

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra Scorpio-N completes a year: Our top 4 stories

    12 month anniversary

    The Mahindra Scorpio-N has launched just over a year ago and has been a hot topic since that day. With a lengthy waiting period, the Scorpio-N has been a hotly anticipated item for those willing to wait for it. The N was also a major step up for the SUV as it was after a long period that Mahindra offered petrol power and that too with a 4WD option.

    To mark the first anniversary of the Scorpio-N, here are the top 4 things we have done with the SUV since it was launched.

    Top 4 Scorpio-N stories

    Mahindra Scorpio N Right Front Three Quarter

    New Mahindra Scorpio-N production-ready design revealed

    We got our first-ever glimpse of the Scorpio-N on 20 May, when Mahindra officially revealed the exterior design. We were treated to an evolutionary design for Mahindra’s most famous brand name while also learning that the previous generation Scorpio would continue as the Classic. The interiors too were showcased and revealed a huge step up from the previous generation car both in terms of design and features.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review

    In our first drive experience, we got behind the wheel of the top-spec Z8L diesel AT where we found that it had lost none of its road presence while also gaining a major bump in engine performance. Later on, we also drove the petrol AT and it was not the most frugal in terms of mileage, it did offer solid performance for a segment where Mahindra was making a return after a long time. Later we also put the car through our living with test to see it performed as a daily driver. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra Scorpio-N petrol and diesel real-world mileage

    Once we got our hands on both versions of the Scorpio-N for a longer period we put them through their paces in terms of real-world mileage test. We tested both the diesel automatic and petrol automatic versions. As expected the diesel automatic impressed us both in the city and highway much more than the petrol automatic model.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Front View

    Five-star NCAP rating for the Scorpio-N

    A very self-explanatory headline, the Scorpio-N became the second Mahindra to score a five-star GNCAP crash rating. It scored 29.25/34 in adult occupant tests and 28.93/49 in child occupant protection tests. The test report also stated that the bodyshell and footwell area was stable and the latter was capable of withstanding further loadings.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
