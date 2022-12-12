Mahindra Scorpio-N scores 5-star Global NCAP safety rating

- Second SUV from the brand to score a five-star NCAP rating

- Available in both petrol and diesel

The latest SUV from Mahindra, the Scorpio-N has scored a five-star global NCAP safety rating. The SUV was tested under GNCAP’s new safety test protocols. The testing model was equipped with frontal airbags, a seatbelt pre-tensioner and load limiter, a seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX.

The Scorpio-N scored 29.25 points out 34 in adult occupant tests and 28.93 points out of 49 in child occupant protection tests. GNCAP also mentioned that the bodyshell and footwell area was stable and the latter was capable of withstanding further loadings. The Scorpio-N is the second SUV from the brand after XUV700 to score a five-star global NCAP rating.

The Scorpio-N can be had with 2.0-litre petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both powertrains are available with six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox options. The latter also benefits from Mahindra’s ‘4Xplorer’ four-wheel drive setup.

Commenting on the occasion, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP congratulates Mahindra on its continuing commitment to safety, achieving five stars for adult occupant protection under our new, more demanding crash test protocols. However, it is of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, still offers such poorly performing models, which don’t even make some key safety systems available to consumers in India as optional equipment.”