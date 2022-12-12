Maruti Suzuki Swift scores one-star rating in Global NCAP crash test

- Maruti Swift scores 19.19 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection

- The scores of the S-Presso, Ignis, and Scorpio-N have been announced too

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has scored a single-star rating in the latest round of Global NCAP crash tests. The premium hatchback was among many other models such as the S-Presso, Mahindra Scorpio-N, and Ignis which also underwent tests according to the updated protocols.

Coming to the test results, the Maruti Suzuki Swift scored 19.19 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection while scoring 16.68 out of 49 points in child occupation protection. The model in question, which weighed 1,079kg, was equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat-belt reminder systems, Isofix child seat anchorages, as well as seat-belt pre-tensioners and load limiters. The body shell of the hatchback, which does not receive ESC as a standard feature, was rated as unstable.

Speaking on the occasion, David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation, said, “It is again disappointing that Maruti Suzuki has failed to match the safety progress being made by their competitors. At least now the Indian government regulations are forcing the company to apply minimum safety standards. But surely they should care enough about their customers to do much better than that.”