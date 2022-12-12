CarWale

    New Range Rover Sport official deliveries begin

    New Range Rover Sport official deliveries begin

    - Prices start at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom)

    - Available in two engines across four trims

    Earlier this year, Jaguar Land Rover India started to introduce its refreshed line-up in the country. While the 2022 Range Rover made its debut first, it was soon followed by its younger sibling, the Range Rover Sport. Available across four trims and two engine options, the automaker has now commenced with the official deliveries of the Range Rover Sport which carries a starting price of Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). 

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Right Side View

    The facelifted Range Rover Sport looks much more sophisticated with sleeker LED headlamps, flush-fitting door handles, gunmetal-finished alloy wheels, and a dual-tone paint scheme. On the features front, the highlight of the cabin remains the massive 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system along with a fully-digital 13.7-inch digital driver’s display. Other inclusions are a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered cooled/heated front seats along with an air purifier and a 23-speaker Meridian stereo system. 

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Dashboard

    At its heart, the Sport is available with two engine options. The gasoline iteration is a 3.0-litre petrol motor that develops 394bhp and 550Nm of torque whereas the diesel version is powered by a 3.0-litre mill which generates 346bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and Terrain Response 2 off-road hardware. 

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Right Rear Three Quarter

    Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “The New Range Rover Sport builds on seventeen years of unparalleled sporting luxury by offering newer levels of sophistication and refinement to our highly discerning clients. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.”

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport
    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
