    India car sales analysed – November 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    India car sales analysed – November 2022

    Nearly all major automakers in India witnessed positive growth in sales in November 2022. A series of new car launches, lucrative offers, and positive buyer sentiments have boosted car sales in the country. The Indian auto industry registered a growth of 31.3 per cent with 3,22,070 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 2,45,214 unit sales in November 2021. 

    The top rank was retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai secured the second position, followed by Tata Motors in third place. Read below to learn about brand-wise sales performance in November 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki

    The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki leads sales in the country with a growth of 21 per cent. The company sold 1,32,395 units last month as against 1,09,722 units in November 2021. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below:

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Baleno20,9459,931111 per cent
    Alto15,66313,81213 per cent
    Swift15,15314,5684 per cent

    Hyundai

    Hyundai India retained the second rank in November 2022. The company registered 48,002 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 37,001 in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 30 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below:

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Creta13,32110,30029 per cent
    Venue10,7387,93235 per cent
    Grand i10 Nios7,9615,46646 per cent

    Tata Motors

    Tata Motors secured the third with a growth of 55 per cent. The Indian automaker registered cumulative sales of 46,040 units last month compared to 29,780 unit sales in November 2021. Interestingly, Hyundai outsold Tata Motors by 1,962 units last month. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in November 2022:

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Nexon15,8719,83161 per cent 
    Punch12,1316,11099 per cent
    Tiago5,0974,9982 per cent

    Mahindra

    Mahindra sold 30,266 units last month and claimed the fourth rank on this list. In November 2021, the company sold 19,400 units, thereby posting a strong growth of 56 per cent. The top three bestselling models for Mahindra last month were as follows: 

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Bolero7,9845,44247 per cent
    Scorpio6,4553,37092 per cent
    XUV3005,9034,00547 per cent

    Kia India

    Kia India made it to the list of top five bestselling automakers in the country with 24,025 unit sales in November 2022. In the same period last year, the company sold 14,214 units, thereby registering a growth of 69 per cent. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows: 

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Seltos9,2848,8595 per cent
    Sonet7,8344,71966 per cent
    Carens6,360NANIL

    Toyota

    Toyota retained the sixth rank in India last month despite a drop of 9.5 per cent. The Japanese automaker registered 11,765 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 13,002 units sold in November 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in India in November 2022 are mentioned below:

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Glanza4,3931,904131 per cent
    Urban Cruiser Hyryder3,116NANIL
    Innova Crysta2,0256,300-68 per cent

    Honda

    Next on this list is yet another Japanese automaker, Honda. The company registered a growth of 29.2 per cent with 7,051 unit sales in November 2022 as against 5,457 unit sales in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month: 

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Amaze3,8902,34466 per cent
    City2,7112,6662 per cent

    Renault

    Renault India has registered a growth of 25.2 per cent and holds the eighth position on the sales charts. The French automaker sold 6,325 units in November 2022 as against 5,052 units sold in November 2021. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows: 

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Triber2,5501,84338 per cent
    Kiger2,2782,06210 per cent
    Kwid1,49792662 per cent

    Skoda

    Skoda outsold MG Motor and Volkswagen in November 2022. The company registered 4,433 unit sales compared to 2,196 unit sales in November 2021, thereby reporting strong growth of 102 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Skoda cars in India last month: 

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Slavia2,022NANIL
    Kushaq2,0091,8767 per cent

    MG Motor 

    MG Motor India slipped down to the 10th rank despite growth of 64.4 per cent. The company registered 4,079 unit sales in November 2022 as compared to 2,481 units in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG cars in India last month:

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Hector1,7731,21047 per cent
    Astor1,4341,01841 per cent

    Volkswagen

    German automaker Volkswagen registered 3,570 unit sales in the last month against 3,154 units in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 13.2 per cent. The top two bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows: 

    ModelsNov-22Nov-21Growth
    Taigun1,9792,849-31 per cent
    Virtus1,515NANIL

    Nissan

    Nissan India reported a drop of 10 per cent last month. The company registered 2,400 units in November 2022 compared to 2,651 units sold in the same period the previous year. Of the total sales, 2,397 units were from the Magnite compact SUV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Jeep

    Jeep India registered 894 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 1,052 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 15 per cent. Of the total sales, 550 units were from the Compass SUV and 344 units from the recently introduced Meridian SUV. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroen

    Citroen India sold 825 units in November 2022 last month as against 52 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive growth of 1,487 per cent! The company has two models on sale in India, the C5 Aircross and the C3. The big jump in numbers is from 804 units of the recently launched C3. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Conclusion

    As we move towards the end of 2022, a majority of the leading automakers and their authorised dealers are likely to offer big discounts and benefits this month. Overall, we expect electric vehicles to be a significant contributor to the cumulative sales figure.

