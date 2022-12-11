India car sales analysed – November 2022

Nearly all major automakers in India witnessed positive growth in sales in November 2022. A series of new car launches, lucrative offers, and positive buyer sentiments have boosted car sales in the country. The Indian auto industry registered a growth of 31.3 per cent with 3,22,070 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 2,45,214 unit sales in November 2021.

The top rank was retained by Maruti Suzuki, while Hyundai secured the second position, followed by Tata Motors in third place. Read below to learn about brand-wise sales performance in November 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki leads sales in the country with a growth of 21 per cent. The company sold 1,32,395 units last month as against 1,09,722 units in November 2021. The top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki models last month are mentioned in the table below:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Baleno 20,945 9,931 111 per cent Alto 15,663 13,812 13 per cent Swift 15,153 14,568 4 per cent

Hyundai

Hyundai India retained the second rank in November 2022. The company registered 48,002 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 37,001 in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 30 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Creta 13,321 10,300 29 per cent Venue 10,738 7,932 35 per cent Grand i10 Nios 7,961 5,466 46 per cent

Tata Motors

Tata Motors secured the third with a growth of 55 per cent. The Indian automaker registered cumulative sales of 46,040 units last month compared to 29,780 unit sales in November 2021. Interestingly, Hyundai outsold Tata Motors by 1,962 units last month. The following is a graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India in November 2022:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Nexon 15,871 9,831 61 per cent Punch 12,131 6,110 99 per cent Tiago 5,097 4,998 2 per cent

Mahindra

Mahindra sold 30,266 units last month and claimed the fourth rank on this list. In November 2021, the company sold 19,400 units, thereby posting a strong growth of 56 per cent. The top three bestselling models for Mahindra last month were as follows:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Bolero 7,984 5,442 47 per cent Scorpio 6,455 3,370 92 per cent XUV300 5,903 4,005 47 per cent

Kia India

Kia India made it to the list of top five bestselling automakers in the country with 24,025 unit sales in November 2022. In the same period last year, the company sold 14,214 units, thereby registering a growth of 69 per cent. The top three volume players for the company last month are as follows:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Seltos 9,284 8,859 5 per cent Sonet 7,834 4,719 66 per cent Carens 6,360 NA NIL

Toyota

Toyota retained the sixth rank in India last month despite a drop of 9.5 per cent. The Japanese automaker registered 11,765 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 13,002 units sold in November 2021. The top three Toyota cars sold in India in November 2022 are mentioned below:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Glanza 4,393 1,904 131 per cent Urban Cruiser Hyryder 3,116 NA NIL Innova Crysta 2,025 6,300 -68 per cent

Honda

Next on this list is yet another Japanese automaker, Honda. The company registered a growth of 29.2 per cent with 7,051 unit sales in November 2022 as against 5,457 unit sales in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Honda models in India last month:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Amaze 3,890 2,344 66 per cent City 2,711 2,666 2 per cent

Renault

Renault India has registered a growth of 25.2 per cent and holds the eighth position on the sales charts. The French automaker sold 6,325 units in November 2022 as against 5,052 units sold in November 2021. The top three bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Triber 2,550 1,843 38 per cent Kiger 2,278 2,062 10 per cent Kwid 1,497 926 62 per cent

Skoda

Skoda outsold MG Motor and Volkswagen in November 2022. The company registered 4,433 unit sales compared to 2,196 unit sales in November 2021, thereby reporting strong growth of 102 per cent. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling Skoda cars in India last month:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Slavia 2,022 NA NIL Kushaq 2,009 1,876 7 per cent

MG Motor

MG Motor India slipped down to the 10th rank despite growth of 64.4 per cent. The company registered 4,079 unit sales in November 2022 as compared to 2,481 units in the previous year. Mentioned below are the top two bestselling MG cars in India last month:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Hector 1,773 1,210 47 per cent Astor 1,434 1,018 41 per cent

Volkswagen

German automaker Volkswagen registered 3,570 unit sales in the last month against 3,154 units in November 2021, thereby registering a growth of 13.2 per cent. The top two bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows:

Models Nov-22 Nov-21 Growth Taigun 1,979 2,849 -31 per cent Virtus 1,515 NA NIL

Nissan

Nissan India reported a drop of 10 per cent last month. The company registered 2,400 units in November 2022 compared to 2,651 units sold in the same period the previous year. Of the total sales, 2,397 units were from the Magnite compact SUV.

Jeep

Jeep India registered 894 unit sales in November 2022 compared to 1,052 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 15 per cent. Of the total sales, 550 units were from the Compass SUV and 344 units from the recently introduced Meridian SUV.

Citroen

Citroen India sold 825 units in November 2022 last month as against 52 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive growth of 1,487 per cent! The company has two models on sale in India, the C5 Aircross and the C3. The big jump in numbers is from 804 units of the recently launched C3.

Conclusion

As we move towards the end of 2022, a majority of the leading automakers and their authorised dealers are likely to offer big discounts and benefits this month. Overall, we expect electric vehicles to be a significant contributor to the cumulative sales figure.