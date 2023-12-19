New Range Rover SV prices in India start at Rs. 2.80 crore

Also available in a PHEV trim

Deliveries to start in early 2024

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover SV in India at Rs. 2.80 crore (ex-showroom). It’s the most powerful and potent version of the SUV that is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine.

Under the long hood, the 4.4-litre V8 engine churns out 626bhp and 750Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The top speed is capped at 290 kmph with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 3.6 seconds.

Besides the potent powertrain, the SV trim also gets specific elements such as reprofiled lower body, carbon-fibre tipped quad tailpipes, and an exclusive airflow-enhanced front-end.

The cabin also gets exclusive SV-spec performance sport seats with carbon-fibre back, illuminated ‘SV’ logos on backrests, and a translucent edge-lit gear lever.

The Range Rover SV will go up against the likes of Lamborghini Urus, Audi RSQ8, and Aston Martin DBX.