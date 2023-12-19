CarWale
    Mahindra registers Thar Armada and six other new names

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra registers Thar Armada and six other new names
    • Five-door Thar could be called the Thar Armada
    • New Thar version to be launched in 2024

    Mahindra has registered as many as seven new trademarks under the Thar brand name. One among these is the Thar Armada, which could also go on to become the name of the SUV in its five-door iteration.

    According to the leaked data, the following trademarks have been registered for the Thar:

    • Thar Armada
    • Thar Centurion
    • Thar Cult
    • Thar Roxx
    • Thar Savannah
    • Thar Rex
    • Thar Gladius

    Some of these are likely to turn out to be variant names of the five-door Thar, although nothing is confirmed at the moment.

    Compared to its three-door sibling, the five-door Mahindra Thar will get minor design cues such as a redesigned grille, new LED taillights, and new alloy wheels. Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, front armrest, cup holders on the centre console, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

    In terms of powertrains, the Thar in the five-door form could be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Once launched, the five-door Thar will rival the five-door Maruti Jimny and the upcoming five-door Force Gurkha.

