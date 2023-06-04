Range Rover Sport SV breaks cover; produces 635bhp

- Produces 60bhp and 50Nm more than the outgoing model

- World's first production car to get 23-inch carbon-fibre alloy wheels

The newly revealed Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is the most powerful RR Sport to date. Apart from the bump in power, the super SUV also gets the most advanced suspension system along with an upgraded cabin and audio system.

What are the engine specifications of the Range Rover Sport SV?

Its power comes from a 5.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 making around 635bhp and 730Nm. This mild-hybrid V8 produces 60bhp and 50Nm more than the previous-gen Sport SVR's supercharged 5.0-litre V8. It is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds and can hit a top speed of 270kmph. Moreover, the mild-hybrid combination makes it emit 15 per cent lower CO2 than the previous model's 575bhp V8.

What are the hardware improvements in the Sport SV?

Compared to the standard RR Sport, the SV is 76kg lighter. It also debuts the world's first 23-inch carbon-fibre wheel option on a production car. These alloy wheels can reduce up to 9kg on each corner. Further, the car gets a carbon ceramic brakes option, which is a first for a Range Rover. The SV also employs a highly sophisticated 6D dynamics suspension system. It gets a first-in-the-world combination of hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs, and pitch control. Meanwhile, it eliminates the conventional anti-roll bars while also reducing the pitch and roll to maintain a near-level body stance during extreme cornering and acceleration.

With a lower ride height, the 6D suspension is also compatible with the all-wheel-drive, all-wheel-steering, and torque vectoring hardware on the SV. The SV gets standard-fit Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tyres that measure 305-section at the rear. Braking responsibilities are taken care of by eight-piston Brembo Octyma callipers, which are the largest-ever fitted to a Range Rover.

What are the exterior and interior changes on the Sport SV?

Appearance-wise, the Sport SV gets special intakes upfront, reprofiled side skirts, carbon-fibre exhaust tips, and many carbon-fibre highlights. On the inside, there’s an exclusive SV treatment with sculpted bolsters, translucent edge-lit paddle shifters, a black-ceramic console shifter, and SV logos all around. It also comes with a 29-speaker 1,430Watt Meridian signature sound system with a unique Body and Soul Seat (BASS) experience.

When will it debut in India?

After going on sale in the UK, the Range Rover Sport SV is expected to debut in India as well, perhaps in the coming months.