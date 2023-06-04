Mahindra Bolero records over 8,000 open bookings as of May 2023

- Mahindra’s open bookings cross 2.92 lakh units

- The brand registers 57,000 fresh bookings each month

Mahindra SUVs open bookings

We recently got our hands on the order book details for each Mahindra car sold in India. According to the details, the carmaker currently has over 2.90 lakh open bookings across its product offerings. Let us now take a closer look at the open bookings for the Bolero range.

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo open bookings

The Mahindra Bolero range, which includes the Bolero and Bolero Neo, currently has 8,200 open bookings as of May 2023. Additionally, the carmaker continues to register an average of 10,000 fresh bookings for these SUVs each month.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in the works

Mahindra continues working on updating numerous models in its range, and one of these models will be the Bolero Neo Plus. Essentially a tweaked version of the TUV300 Plus, the variant details and specifications of this upcoming SUV were recently leaked on the web, and we can expect a launch to take place in the coming months.