Volkswagen reveals ID. Buzz long wheelbase version

85kWh battery and new 210kW electric drive motor

Room for seven people and their luggage

ID. Buzz in LWB guise

The newest iteration of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is here. It’s the long wheelbase version of the popular minibus that has been on sale globally since sometime. Volkswagen is now working on the comeback of the VW bus in North America with this ID. Buzz long wheelbase version. The world premiere will take place on June 24 near Los Angeles.

ID.Buzz dimensions

With a length of 4,962mm and up to seven seats, the ID. Buzz long wheelbase makes a lot of sense for North America. The extra length is due to the increase in the wheelbase by 250mm, creating room for a third row of seats. The ID. Buzz has 2,469 liters of claimed storage space, and for a new, larger 85kWh battery (net capacity), giving even more range.

ID. Buzz powertrain options

The ID. Buzz will also be available with a new 210kW (286bhp) electric motor. This electric drive motor increases the maximum speed to 160kmph. The large ID. Buzz can reach a speed of 100kmph in just 7.9 seconds. But that’s not all: an all-wheel drive version (GTX) with 250kW (339bhp) has been announced for 2024. The ID. Buzz GTX will be able to complete the 0-100kmph sprint in 6.4 seconds, making it ideal for rapidly merging with traffic on the highway.

Deliveries for the ID.Buzz

Delivery of the first ID. Buzz vehicles in America will start in 2024. Almost parallel to the market launch in North America, the ID. Buzz long wheelbase will also be available in Europe.