    Range Rover and Range Rover Sport sold out for 2023

    Jay Shah

    - Order books closed for 2023

    - First all-electric Land Rover to debut in 2024

    A few months back, Jaguar Land Rover India launched the updated versions of the Range Rover Sport and the flagship Range Rover. Now, the luxury automaker has announced that the company has received high demand for both the models and has thus, closed bookings for 2023. 

    The Range Rover Sport was the most recent launch by the luxury marque. The Sport is propelled by a 3.0-litre six cylinder diesel motor which churns out 346bhp and 700Nm of torque and can be had in Dynamic, Autobiography, and First Editions variants. We recently saw the luxury SUV in flesh and here’s all you need to know about it. When launched, the Range Rover Sport was priced at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). 

    The Land Rover Range Rover sits at the apex of the brand’s SUV hierarchy and is available in standard and long wheelbase versions in both five and seven seat layouts. Further, there are two petrol, one plug-in hybrid, and one diesel engine to choose across SE and HSE trims. Loaded with modern features to the brim, oodles of luxury, and towering and imposing looks, the new Range Rover recently visited the CarWale review team and here’s what we think about it.

