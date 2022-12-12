CarWale

    Maruti S-Presso gets a single-star Global NCAP rating

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti S-Presso gets a single-star Global NCAP rating

    - The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scored a zero-star rating in child occupation protection

    - The Swift and Ignis have also received one-star for adult occupation protection

    The Maruti S-Presso hatchback has scored a one-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The last round of these tests were undertaken according to the updated protocols that assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, ESC, pedestrian protection, and side impact pole protection.

    Coming to the crash test results, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scored 20.03 out of 34 points in adult occupation protection thus resulting in a one-star rating. In terms of child occupation protection, the model scored 3.53 out of 49 points, thus resulting in a zero-star rating. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat-belt pre-tensioners and load-limiters, and a seat-belt reminder system. The bodyshell of the model was rated unstable. According to Global NCAP, none of the three Maruti Suzuki models including the Swift, S-Presso, and Ignis provided ESC or side curtain airbags as standard or as optional equipment.

    Speaking on the occasion, Saul Billingsley, Executive Director of FIA Foundation, said, “The failure of all three tested Maruti Suzuki models to achieve a safe rating showcases a disregard for the safety of Indian drivers, passengers, and road users alike. The 'Safer Cars For India' campaign has shown how quickly manufacturers can adapt to meet Global NCAP’s safety standards and it is time for Maruti Suzuki to learn from other regional manufacturers like Mahindra.”

