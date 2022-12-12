BYD aims to sell 15000 units in 2023

-Line up of Atto 3 SUV and E6 MPV

-To open 53 touch points by the end of 2023

2023 will be BYD’s year of expansion, as it has revealed its sales and showroom plans. On the sales front, BYD aims to move 15000 units of both its cars in 2023. It began private market operations in 2021 with the E6 MPV and launched the Atto 3 crossover this year at Rs 33.99 lakh. We have driven the car post-launch and even told you what it’s like against its similarly priced competition.

In addition to the 15000 units, BYD plans to open 53 touch points with 24 already on track for the end of 2022. This expansion is expected to take place across all three tiers of cities given the diversity of its buyers across the country.

BYD will be participating at the 2023 Auto Expo and is expected to display future models for India alongside its commercial vehicles, the Atto 3 and E6 MPV.