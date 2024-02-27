Maruti S-Presso prices in India reduced

Select S-Presso variant prices cut by Rs. 5,000

Available in four variants

Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of a few models in its range with immediate effect. In this article, let us take a closer look at the changes and updated prices of the S-Presso hatchback.

The VXi (O) AMT and VXi+ (O) AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso have witnessed a drop of Rs. 5,000 in their price tags, taking the new prices to Rs. 5.71 lakh and Rs. 6 lakh, respectively. The prices of all other variants remain unchanged.

Post the price revision, the Maruti S-Presso carries a price tag of Rs. 4.26 lakh for the entry-level Std variant, all the way up to Rs. 6.11 lakh for the top-end VXi S-CNG variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback is offered in four variants, namely Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi (O).