    Maruti S-Presso prices in India reduced

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Select S-Presso variant prices cut by Rs. 5,000
    • Available in four variants

    Maruti Suzuki has revised the prices of a few models in its range with immediate effect. In this article, let us take a closer look at the changes and updated prices of the S-Presso hatchback.

    The VXi (O) AMT and VXi+ (O) AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso have witnessed a drop of Rs. 5,000 in their price tags, taking the new prices to Rs. 5.71 lakh and Rs. 6 lakh, respectively. The prices of all other variants remain unchanged.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Post the price revision, the Maruti S-Presso carries a price tag of Rs. 4.26 lakh for the entry-level Std variant, all the way up to Rs. 6.11 lakh for the top-end VXi S-CNG variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback is offered in four variants, namely Std, LXi, VXi, and VXi (O).

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Image
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Rs. 4.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 5.04 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 5.18 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 4.77 Lakh
    PuneRs. 5.04 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 5.15 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 4.84 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 5.09 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 5.14 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 4.75 Lakh

