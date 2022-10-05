Living With Mahindra Scorpio N

How practical is it?

Everything about the Scorpio N is huge, so much so that you have to ‘climb’ up the cabin. Thankfully, there’s a sidestep that helps to get in and out without much of a fuss. Once inside, the seating position is towering and you get a meaty steering wheel with loads of buttons, whereas behind it, Mahindra has thankfully retained analogue dials for the driver’s display. Then, the digital screen in the middle gives out all the necessary information that you’d need.

Below the cascading centre console is a wireless-charger pad. But it’s more like a hidden cave where you can’t look at the phone’s screen when it’s in there. However, there’s no good enough space to keep the phone anywhere else. Thankfully, you still have USB-A ports – two of them.

The centre console has two cup holders, both large enough to accommodate a litre bottle. And the driver’s armrest opens up to a huge storage bin as well. In the summers, a cooled glove box which can swallow in a couple of water bottles will surely be useful. Additionally, there are more bottle holders on the door pads along with a large compartment for some knick-knacks.

Not only are the seats large and accommodating, but they are also comfortable over long-distance commutes as you have enough space to move around. Likewise, the accommodating second-row bench can seat three with ease. You wouldn’t find the occupants complaining about space here, but those who want even more comfort in the middle row or are chauffeured around often can always opt for the captain seats in the middle – be it stuck in city traffics, or cruising down the golden quadrilateral.

Many Mahindra purists would want opposite-facing seats in the third row but to score high on safety, Mahindra has opted for front-facing seats. Although it’s not comfortably spacious, nor does it offer larger cargo space when folded up, it can gobble up getaway luggage of four easily.