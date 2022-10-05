Living With Mahindra Scorpio N

Introduction
A lot has been said and done around the all-new Mahindra Scorpio N already – way before it was unveiled and ever since its official debut a few months back, in fact, way before it reached the showrooms. At last, after much wait, deliveries have finally commenced. So, there’s still a lot more to be said and done around the new Scorpio N, don’t you think?
After driving the Scorpio N in diesel automatic and petrol automatic versions, we can say that we are the lucky few who have spent a brief amount of time with it, so let us take a look at how the new Mahindra Scorpio N is to live with.
How practical is it?
Everything about the Scorpio N is huge, so much so that you have to ‘climb’ up the cabin. Thankfully, there’s a sidestep that helps to get in and out without much of a fuss. Once inside, the seating position is towering and you get a meaty steering wheel with loads of buttons, whereas behind it, Mahindra has thankfully retained analogue dials for the driver’s display. Then, the digital screen in the middle gives out all the necessary information that you’d need.
Below the cascading centre console is a wireless-charger pad. But it’s more like a hidden cave where you can’t look at the phone’s screen when it’s in there. However, there’s no good enough space to keep the phone anywhere else. Thankfully, you still have USB-A ports – two of them.
The centre console has two cup holders, both large enough to accommodate a litre bottle. And the driver’s armrest opens up to a huge storage bin as well. In the summers, a cooled glove box which can swallow in a couple of water bottles will surely be useful. Additionally, there are more bottle holders on the door pads along with a large compartment for some knick-knacks.
Not only are the seats large and accommodating, but they are also comfortable over long-distance commutes as you have enough space to move around. Likewise, the accommodating second-row bench can seat three with ease. You wouldn’t find the occupants complaining about space here, but those who want even more comfort in the middle row or are chauffeured around often can always opt for the captain seats in the middle – be it stuck in city traffics, or cruising down the golden quadrilateral.
Many Mahindra purists would want opposite-facing seats in the third row but to score high on safety, Mahindra has opted for front-facing seats. Although it’s not comfortably spacious, nor does it offer larger cargo space when folded up, it can gobble up getaway luggage of four easily.
What’s on the feature list?
We sampled the range-topping Z8 trim and found it to be filled to the brim, and only missing out on a few features that are expected from an SUV with this pricing. First up, there’s the prominent eight-inch touchscreen integrated into the centre dash which is easy to operate and convenient to reach as well, even when on the move. Paired to this touchscreen is a Sony sound system which does sound fantastic. The infotainment system also comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
In terms of creature comfort, the N gets an electronically-adjustable driver’s seat, a sufficiently large sunroof, cruise control, engine-start button, electric mirrors, dual-zone climate control and vents for the second row, and front parking sensors. For safety, there are six airbags, ABS and ESP, hill hold function, ISOFIX anchor points, all four disc brakes, and driver drowsiness alert.
Although the variant-wise feature distribution differs, we could not understand why Mahindra had omitted the few basic and essential features in the range-topping version. Features like auto-dimming IRVM and reach adjustment for the steering are a must. Apart from that, there are some feel-good features like ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera that would have made ‘living with’ the Scorpio N an even sweeter deal.
What’s the fuel efficiency like?
We sampled the Scorpio N over two powertrains in the time it was with us. The diesel automatic version with the 172bhp/400Nm 2.2-litre mHawk engine returned 12.16kmpl in the city and 14.64kmpl on the highway. Similarly, on the same test cycle, the 200bhp/380Nm 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi automatic managed a fuel efficiency of 8.34kmpl in the city and 11.17kmpl on the highway.
How does it perform on the daily commute?
Not only does the Scorpio N demands respect when out on a city prowl, but other road users also make way for it quite courteously. Behind the wheel, the driving dynamics over the standard Scorpio are admirable. Its light controls mean manoeuvring the mammoth-like N won’t feel like an upper-body workout, even after spending long hours behind the wheel.
As for the engine, it's smooth and quite refined – not only the petrol but also the new diesel. Then, the four-cylinder turbo diesel paired with the robust torque converter has so much grunt, it appears that the Scorpio N will climb over a hillock as easily as it can plod over a speed breaker. Even highway cruising capability is commendable.
Likewise, over terrible road conditions where others carefully trudge along, the Scorpio N will march away without slowing down. The first-ever petrol engine in Scorpio doesn’t feel short on breath hauling a two-tonne car either.
On the flip side, parking the Scorpio N in tight city spaces proves to be a huge task, especially for newer drivers. And the lack of a 360-degree camera doesn’t help its case either.
How is it for a weekend with the gang?
Big SUVs like the Scorpio N are so much more convenient to do cross-country tours and the large and spacious cabin, decent creature comfort, rugged ladder-on-frame construction, and a frugal (diesel) engine make the new Scorpio N a superb tool for trade. With large seats in the first and second rows, you have a good amount of space to move around which is quite essential if your gang will be spending many miles inside the car.
Mahindra has surely worked towards improving the quality of the cabin and it shows. With a concoction of materials used, like piano black and brushed metal inserts, the new N is a good place to be in. You can also walk between the two seats to access the third row, or fold one of the seats with its one-touch tumble.
Talking about the third row, passengers seating here gets little room for knees and absent under-thigh support, while the backrest is too upright for comfort. Even the knees need to be propped up uncomfortably for an adult with no under-thigh support whatsoever. So, these seats are best used for kids.
What’s the deal with the warranty?
Under Mahindra’s standard warranty for the Scorpio N, you get three years and unlimited kilometres covered. This also includes 24/7 roadside assistance. Customers can also opt for an extended warranty at the dealerships.
Can you live with one?
Of course, you can, and there are no two ways about it. The new Mahindra Scorpio N is still the home-bred, never-say-never rugged SUV that has now turned modern and equally sophisticated. There’re many trims and variants to choose from depending on your budget and with added powertrain choices, there’s a Scorpio N for everyone. Although it is now a bit expensive, the Scorpio N justifies it by being a big, burly, go-anywhere, people mover that can be your pride and joy for many years to follow.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi