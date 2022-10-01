New Tata Tiago EV: First Look

How is it on the outside?

Up-front, the Tata Tiago EV differentiates itself from its ICE sibling with the help of a blanked-off grille and tri-arrow shaped inserts, EV badging, blue accents below the grille and fog light housing, new air dam, and LED DRLs.

On either side, it gets blacked-out ORVMs and door handles, a black roof, ‘.EV’ badging on the fenders, and 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels (styled steel wheels in layman’s terms). However, the pre-production model that we got to sample missed out on the blue inserts for the wheel covers.

Moving to the rear, it gets an electric tailgate, rear-view camera, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler, and the ‘Tiago.EV’ lettering. Also on offer are projector headlamps, a dual-tone rear bumper, and a high-mounted stop lamp. It is available in five colours, namely Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White, and Midnight Plum.