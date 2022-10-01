CarWale
    New Tata Tiago EV: First Look

    Aditya Nadkarni

    What is it?

    The Tata Tiago EV is the brand’s third electric offering in India after the Nexon EV and Tigor EV in the passenger vehicle segment. Launched earlier this week, it has become the most affordable EV to grace the Indian market, with introductory prices starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings will open on 10 October and deliveries set to begin in January 2023. But what exactly is the Tiago EV all about? Let’s find out.

    How is it on the outside?

    Up-front, the Tata Tiago EV differentiates itself from its ICE sibling with the help of a blanked-off grille and tri-arrow shaped inserts, EV badging, blue accents below the grille and fog light housing, new air dam, and LED DRLs.

    On either side, it gets blacked-out ORVMs and door handles, a black roof, ‘.EV’ badging on the fenders, and 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels (styled steel wheels in layman’s terms). However, the pre-production model that we got to sample missed out on the blue inserts for the wheel covers.

    Moving to the rear, it gets an electric tailgate, rear-view camera, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler, and the ‘Tiago.EV’ lettering. Also on offer are projector headlamps, a dual-tone rear bumper, and a high-mounted stop lamp. It is available in five colours, namely Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Pristine White, and Midnight Plum.

    How is it on the inside?

    Step into the cabin and the Tata Tiago EV welcomes you with leatherette upholstery, along with a dual-tone white and black theme. Notable elements that set it apart from the petrol-powered Tiago include blue accents for the AC vents, a rotary dial that replaces the gear lever, a tweaked centre console, three regen modes, Sports mode, and a revised instrument cluster.

    Further, the model gets a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, cooled glove-box, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, a seven-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a digital instrument console, connected car technology, and smartwatch connectivity.

    In terms of safety features, this electric vehicle from Tata Motors comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, a speed system, a puncture repair kit, and i-TPMS.

    Powertrain and charging options

    The new Tata Tiago EV is offered in two powertrain options, including a 19.2kWh battery pack and a 24kWh battery pack. The former, which generates 60bhp and 110Nm is said to return a range of 250km. The 24kWh unit, on the other hand, develops 72bhp and 114Nm of torque, whic claims to return 315km of range.

    In terms of charging options, the Tata Tiago EV is being offered with a 3.3kW wall box charger and a 7.2kW AC fast charger. The charging time from 10-100 per cent with a 15A plug point will be 6.9 hours for the medium-range version and 8.7 hours for the long-range version. However, via the 3.3kW charger, the medium-range and long-range versions can be charged from 10-100 per cent in 5.1 hours and 6.4 hours respectively.

    With the 7.2kW AC fast charger, the Tata Tiago EV medium-range version can be charged in 2.6 hours while the long-range version will take 3.6 hours. Meanwhile, the DC fast charger can charge both versions from 10-80 per cent in just 57 minutes.

    Prices and rivals

    The Tata Tiago EV is available in four variants including XE, XT, XZ, and XZ+ Tech Lux, with prices ranging from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Currently, there are no direct rivals to the Tiago EV, although we expect the MG small EV and Citroen C3 EV to join this segment in the coming months.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Tata Tiago EV
    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
