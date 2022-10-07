Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

The EQS’ cabin is nice. No two ways about it. Though it’s nice not in the most conventional sense. For starters, the dashboard isn’t layered with contrasting materials like it usually is in Mercedes’ high-end models. Instead, you get a massive 56-inch of curved glass that houses not one, nor two but three individual screens. Finishes around the glass, naturally, are beyond premium with dense chunks of soft-touch materials and lots of leather.

The screens look and feel incredible and the main central display is sharp and quick to respond. Interestingly enough, the leftmost screen can be engaged only when the front passenger seat is occupied. In terms of functionality, it has the same interface that you get on the main screen but losses out on some key features like smartphone mirroring. It may look alien to some but this dash is quite user-friendly, with clearly marked switches and knobs that are placed exactly where you need them. What’s really neat is that there is a quick access button on the centre console for crucial bits like ADAS functions and raising the ride height. The touch controls on the steering wheel is still fiddly to use but the rest of the cabin, once identified, is cleverly simple to operate.

Given the EQS’ over five-metre length, it’s no surprise there are acres of room inside the big EV. The high-quality leather seats at the front are plush and come with plenty of bolstering. They also have a massage function that can be turned on to make you even more relaxed as you waft along in your noiseless EV.

A lot of buyers will spend a lot of time in the rear, being ferried around in what is basically an electrified S-Class and the EQS 580 is a lovely place to be. There was plenty of knee room behind my five-foot-eight-inch driving position, as well as decent headroom. The plush seating at the back offers exceptional comfort levels though it’s still no S-Class. There aren’t many wow-inducing features at the rear like in the S but the EQS has all the basics covered and then some more. You get twin sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, massaging seats a 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system, ambient lighting and a highly configurable digital instrument cluster behind the wheel.