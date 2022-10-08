2023 Range Rover LWB Diesel First Drive Review

Special is the first word that comes to your mind when you enter the new Range Rover’s cabin. No complex designs or dramatic curves, just a straight-up dashboard, and that’s what you call elegance personified. As expected, you get swathes of leather which can be had in the shade of your liking. The dashboard gets a real wooden insert that runs along the bottom and shiny aluminium inserts at the ends.

Bang in the centre is the 13-inch Pivi Pro touch screen that looks and feels brilliant. Then, there are the complex aircon controls positioned right below the screen. This centre console indeed looks and feels like a skilfully crafted piece of furniture. Even the gear selector feels exotic to look at and upon touch. Further, the full-colour instrument console is as sharp as the infotainment screen and belts out more than enough information. Now, let’s get to the seats.

The front seats are 24-way, heated and cooled, hot stone massage electric chairs that are supposed to offer supreme luxury. I say ‘supposed to’ because after a couple of hours of driving I did need the massage feature and some re-adjusting to get comfortable again.

At the rear, you get the executive class comfort package. So, just a tap on the screen on the centre console and the seat at the front makes way for additional legroom, the rear seat slides into a cosier position, you get additional under-thigh support, and an extra support flips open for your feet. With the 11.4-inch screen in the front, this is opulence at its best.

Should you have an extra passenger, a few taps on the infotainment screen and the centre console folds itself between the rear bench. Basically, everything in the Range Rover is at the tap of a button and almost nothing is manual.

Notable features include a panoramic roof, Meridian sound system, a fridge, noise-isolated cabin via headrest speakers, multiple powered tailgate options for loading and sitting, and plenty more.