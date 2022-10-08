Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport First Drive Review

What is it?

Mahindra does have a strong SUV profile and now, upping the ante in the compact SUV segment, it has launched a more powerful Mahindra XUV300, the TurboSport. For those not in the know-how, Mahindra showcased the ‘XUV300 Sportz’ at the 2020 Auto Expo which essentially is the direct injection version of the 1.2-litre mStallion petrol engine that produces more power than the standard motor. So, how much more power does the TurboSport churn out and moreover, how is it to drive?

We got a chance to drive the XUV300 TurboSport for a couple of hours at a prepped Gymkhana course and here are our first impressions.

With the new engine, the TurbSport also gets a few exterior styling tweaks to differentiate itself from its vanilla alternate. First up, the front fascia gets the gloss black grille with red highlights and the new twin peaks logo at the centre. Further down, the chrome inserts at the centre of the bumper have been swapped for a bright red accent that gives it a stylish look. The other elements, like the LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, tail lamps, and the overall design have been retained and are similar to the XUV300.

The design for the 16-inch alloys is new and the ‘TGDi’ badge on the front fender and red ‘W8’ lettering at the rear denotes the ‘TurbSport’ character. Then, there are three exterior shades to choose from. The Blazing Bronze that you see here is new and can be had in a monotone option or with a contrast black roof. The other two are Pearl White and Napoli Black which are offered with black and white roofs, respectively.