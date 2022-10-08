CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    19,734 Views
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Right Front Three Quarter

    What is it?

    Mahindra does have a strong SUV profile and now, upping the ante in the compact SUV segment, it has launched a more powerful Mahindra XUV300, the TurboSport. For those not in the know-how, Mahindra showcased the ‘XUV300 Sportz’ at the 2020 Auto Expo which essentially is the direct injection version of the 1.2-litre mStallion petrol engine that produces more power than the standard motor. So, how much more power does the TurboSport churn out and moreover, how is it to drive?

    Front View

    We got a chance to drive the XUV300 TurboSport for a couple of hours at a prepped Gymkhana course and here are our first impressions.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    With the new engine, the TurbSport also gets a few exterior styling tweaks to differentiate itself from its vanilla alternate. First up, the front fascia gets the gloss black grille with red highlights and the new twin peaks logo at the centre. Further down, the chrome inserts at the centre of the bumper have been swapped for a bright red accent that gives it a stylish look. The other elements, like the LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, tail lamps, and the overall design have been retained and are similar to the XUV300.

    Wheel

    The design for the 16-inch alloys is new and the ‘TGDi’ badge on the front fender and red ‘W8’ lettering at the rear denotes the ‘TurbSport’ character. Then, there are three exterior shades to choose from. The Blazing Bronze that you see here is new and can be had in a monotone option or with a contrast black roof. The other two are Pearl White and Napoli Black which are offered with black and white roofs, respectively.

    Front Fender

    Is the cabin any good?

    Dashboard

    Where the standard XUV300 is available with a dual-tone black and beige theme, the TurboSport features an all-black theme. The dashboard, door pads, and even the leatherette upholstery have been finished in black. For a contrasting effect, there are silver accents around the infotainment system, centre console, and on steering wheel. The only other noticeable addition is the metal-finished pedals.

    Pedals/Foot Controls

    The TurboSport is available across three variants – W6, W8, and W8(O). The equipment list too, is shared with the standard XUV300 which means it comes loaded with features to the brim. It offers an electric sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, front parking sensors, a rearview camera, six airbags, and rear disc brakes.

    Front Row Seats

    Is it nice to drive?

    Engine Shot

    On paper, the TGDi motor of the XUV300 produces 128bhp and 230Nm of torque and is mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox. These are 19bhp and 30Nm more than the older 1.2-litre petrol unit and also make it the most powerful SUV in the lot. And for those who crave more, there is also an overboost function that kicks in post 70 per cent acceleration, thus pushing out 20Nm of additional torque. Mahindra also claims a zero to 60kmph sprint time of five seconds. Facts and figures done. Now, time to experience it!

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The gymkhana track set by Mahindra looked tempting and had quite a few tight and tricky turns, straight lines, and water puddles. But, as luck would have it, it started to rain profusely! Nevertheless, we started our lap and instantly off the mark, the XUV300 reaffirmed the new power figures. It gives you a quick start and within approximately 50 metres, we were greeted with the first set of turns. The engine delivers a strong surge of power in the midrange when it's on boost and it doesn't feel strained when pushed to the redline. The steering is quick and with three modes (Comfort, Normal, and Sport) it makes turning the SUV into tight corners fun. However, we would have appreciated a little more feel and feedback from it.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    That said, Mahindra has made no changes to the suspension and throttle response. Despite that, the XUV300 felt planted and when we pushed hard around the bends, the SUV never wobbled. Coming to the gearbox, the gear shifts are smooth when flicking between the first and second gear in the entire course.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Adding to the overall confidence while driving the XUV300 TurbsSport around the gymkhana were the disc brakes on all four wheels. These had a good bite to them and boosted assurance and stopping power at high speeds.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Should you buy it?

    Well, we have only sampled the XUV300 TurboSport in a closed and controlled environment. Very soon, we will be driving it extensively to bring to you a detailed review. Now, given the TurboSport is the fastest SUV in its segment and costs just Rs 35,000 more than the standard XUV300, it does make a strong point for itself and will surely entice buyers looking for a more performance-oriented version in the compact SUV segment. Moreover, the XUV300 was always been a well-equipped SUV with a spacious cabin and a five-star rated Global NCAP model in Mahindra’s stable.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Nonetheless, the XUV300 TurboSport is not the sole ranger in the locale and will have to fight it out against the turbo-petrol versions of the Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Also watch:

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Image
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2023 Range Rover LWB Diesel First Drive Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    All Mahindra-Cars