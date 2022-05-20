New Mahindra Scorpio-N production-ready design revealed

- Will be sold alongside the current-gen model

- Built on a new body-on-frame platform

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N aka project codename Z101, is built on a new body-on-frame platform. The official website for the upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N goes live ahead of its launch in India on 27 June. The new model will be manufactured at the company’s production facility in Chakan, Pune. The current generation model will be sold as the Scorpio Classic.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has been engineered and designed by teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in the USA, and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai. As seen in the images, the fascia is highlighted by a new grille with chrome vertical slats and dual-projector headlamps with sequential turn indicators. Further, the redesigned bumper now gets a honeycomb mesh pattern and new C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends.

As for the sides, the new model gets a beefed-up beltline inspired by the XUV700. The vehicle will ride on a set of dual-tone twin-spoke alloy wheels and will also feature silver highlights on the cladding. Further, it gets chrome inserts on the door handle and body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators. The rear section is highlighted by Volvo-like signature LED taillights. Additionally, a chrome line runs across the lower half of the bumper and wraps around the reflectors, while the silver-coloured bash plate complements the overall style.

The interior has not been revealed now, however, based on previous spy shots the Scorpio-N is expected to get a sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and leather upholstery.