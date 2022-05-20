New Hyundai Tucson unveiled; to be launched in India in the second half of 2022

- Will get fresh exterior styling and revamped cabin

- Likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains

Hyundai India is all set to launch its first model for 2022. It’s the flagship SUV, the new Hyundai Tucson that will be launched in the country next month. Spotted on test on multiple occasions, the new Hyundai Tucson will get updates to its exterior styling, a revamped interior, and added features. Here’s what to expect.

On the outside, the new Tucson follows the brand’s ‘Sensous Styling’ design philosophy that features a massive single-piece front grille with ‘parametric jewel’ pattern. The LED headlamps are integrated into the grille while the fog lamps are mounted vertically into the bumper. Towards the side, the Tucson gets sharp cuts and creases lending the SUV a striking appearance. Also new are the dual-tone alloy wheels along with a new rear profile with LED tail lamps that run seamlessly across the boot lid.

While the details of the interior are not available at the moment, based on the global-spec model, the new Tucson is likely to benefit from a new gear switch replacing the conventional gear lever. The SUV will also boast of a digital instrument cluster, a four-spoke steering wheel, and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Hyundai Tucson is most likely to continue with the same set of engine options. This includes 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. In the current version, the former gasoline motor generates 150bhp and 192Nm torque and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The latter, diesel motor puts out 182bhp and 400Nm torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and is also available with an all-wheel-drive system.

Once launched, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson will rival the likes of Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Citroen C5 Aircross.