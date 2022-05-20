CarWale
    Jeep Meridian launched – All you need to know

    Nikhil Puthran

    Jeep Meridian launched – All you need to know

    Post much wait, Jeep has launched its seven-seat SUV, the Meridian in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for Meridian SUV are now open on the company website as well as across Jeep dealerships against a token amount of Rs 50,000. The deliveries for the vehicle will commence in June. The new model is available in two variants – Limited and Limited (O), with multiple drivetrain options. 

    Read below to learn more about the newly introduced Jeep Meridian

    Performance 

    Both the variants, Limited and Limited (O), are powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 168bhp at 3,750rpm and a maximum torque of 350Nm available between 1,750-2,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmission options. The AWD option is exclusively offered in the Limited (O) variant. The company claims that the Meridian delivers ARAI certified fuel economy of up to 16.2kmpl. Interestingly, the company claims that the SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 10.8 seconds and it has a top speed of 198kmph. 

    The company claims that the Meridian offers a first-in-segment independent front and rear suspension setup. Further, it is equipped with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) and Hydraulic Rebound Stopper (HRS) to deliver a superior drive experience across different roads and terrains. 

    Interior

    The Meridian gets Emperador brown leather seats and it reportedly offers 840mm of space between the first and the second row, and 780mm between the second and third row, thereby offering ample space for the occupants in all rows. Further, the company boasts that the Meridian will offer up to 30 per cent faster cooling than its competitors, as it gets a multi-mode climate control system, a dedicated third-row AC-evaporator unit, and the thermo-acoustic cabin insulation. Additionally, the vehicle also offers cooling controls for the third row.

    The SUV offers one-touch fold and tumble second-row seats along with an 80-degree door opening angle to help passengers get in and out with ease. The SUV is equipped with UConnect5 which offers a host of connectivity and the latest infotainment features. With five seats up, the vehicle offers a boot capacity of 481 litres, while with all seven seats up it offers a boot capacity of 170 litres. 

    Additional features 

    The Jeep Meridian Limited (O) variant additionally offers a dual-pane sunroof, a 360-degree camera, two-tone roof, powered lift-gate with programmable height, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, obstruction detection, and more. 

    We have driven the newly launched Jeep Meridian and you can read our first drive experience here

