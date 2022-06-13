CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio N interiors revealed; captain seats showcased

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be launched on 27 June

    - The SUV will be available with six-seat and seven-seat layouts

    Mahindra continues to disclose new details of the new Scorpio ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 27 June, 2022. The exterior design of the model was revealed last month, details of which are available here.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Right Front Three Quarter

    Feature highlights of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio include an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, brown and black upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a new instrument cluster, an engine start-stop button, cruise control, drive modes, six airbags, a Sony-sourced music system, roof-mounted speakers, AdrenoX connected car technology, driver drowsiness detection, a front arm-rest with storage function, adjustable head-rests for all three rows, hill descent control, traction control, as well as front and rear cameras. Also on offer is a four-wheel-drive system. Customers will be able to choose from six-seat and seven-seat layouts. The former will have individual hand rests for the captain seats in the second row, while the latter will get 60:40 split functionality.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Second Row Seats

    On the outside, the new Mahindra Scorpio will receive LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs on the lower side of the bumper, new front and rear bumpers, the signature six-slat grille with the new Mahindra logo, silver skid plates, dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, vertically stacked LED tail lights, body cladding all around, tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and reflectors on the rear bumper.

    Powertrain options on the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. To read more about the specifications and transmission options of the SUV, click here.

