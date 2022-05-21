New Mahindra Scorpio-N to be available in both petrol and diesel options

- To be available in 2.0-litre MStallion TGDi petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine options

- To offer the latest technology and advanced modern features

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is due for launch in India on 27 June. Ahead of its debut, the Indian automaker has revealed a few details about the new model. This highly anticipated SUV is built on a new body-on-frame platform and it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Moreover, the current generation model will continue to be sold as the Scorpio Classic.

Under the hood, the petrol version of the Scorpio-N is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine which produces 150bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures for the petrol manual and automatic transmission options are likely to vary, where the six-speed manual unit produces 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm, and the automatic transmission unit generates 320bhp between 1,500-3,000rpm. On the other hand, the diesel version is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine which produces 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. Both the engines can be had either with manual or automatic transmission options.

Mahindra claims that the new model will be equipped with advanced modern features and the latest technology. The carmaker has revealed the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N and you can read about the production-ready design details here.