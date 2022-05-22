CarWale
    Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale in the works; spied testing

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale could debut sometime next year

    - The model will get a heavily revised aerodynamic package

    Ferrari is said to be working on a potent version of the SF90 Stradale, evident from a new set of spy shots that have surfaced from Italy. The model is likely to be christened as the SF90 Versione Speciale, SF90 VS, or even the SF90 Competizione.

    As seen in the spy images here, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale features heavy camouflage up-front, hinting at where the majority of the changes would lie. The bumper gets a revised design with ducts on both sides, a splitter further below, and an S-duct for the bumper, reminiscent of the 488 Pista. There are no changes to the posterior, although the model is believed to get a large wing as a production model.

    Ferrari is clearly working on the aerodynamics of the SF90, and this would give the Versione Speciale even more potential over the ‘standard’ version. We expect minimal or no changes to the engine or power output, although a revision to the tune of 1,000bhp cannot be completely ruled out at the moment.

    Apart from the SF90 Versione Speciale, the folks at Maranello are also working on their first-ever SUV, the Purosangue. The model has been teased on multiple occasions, and is set to be officially revealed later this year. To know more about this upcoming prancing horse, click here.

