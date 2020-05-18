Ferrari has no plans for an EV in the next 5 years

- Ferrari firmly believes they will not make an electric-Ferrari just for the sake of it

- The company awaits concrete battery tech to be envisioned before making any plans

Ferrari may have introduced a ground-breaking product with its most powerful supercar SF90 Stradale, but what’s key here is that it also happens to be their first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Ironically, at a time when Ferrari made it obvious of its intent to embrace electrification, company officials have now told reporters that there aren’t any definitive plans to develop a pure EV. At least in the next five years.

Enrico Galliera, Chief marketing officer, Ferrari, said, “There are some competitors entering the market with new technology that we will look at, but will that be a problem to Ferrari? I think not, because of the specific niche Ferrari targets.”

Ferrari claims that battery tech has not advanced to the stage where it could potentially meet the needs of building a supercar of its calibre. However, that’s the current scene, and it could change for the better.

But for now, the company will continue to watch the electrification space closely so that when the time comes, the company can adopt the appropriate tech to produce machines that can live up to its Ferrari DNA.