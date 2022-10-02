CarWale
    One-off Ferrari SP51 based on 812 GTS breaks cover

    Aditya Nadkarni

    One-off Ferrari SP51 based on 812 GTS breaks cover

    - The new Ferrari SP51 features a special Rosso Passionale paintjob

    - Gets extensive bare carbon-fibre elements inside out

    Ferrari has pulled the covers off the SP51, a one-off model that joins the likes of the SP48 Unica and the 458 MM Speciale. The front-engined V12 spider is based on the brand’s 812 GTS sports car, from which it inherits the layout, chassis, and engine.

    Ferrari 812 Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the Ferrari SP51 features extensive use of bare carbon-fibre, two air vents on the bonnet, a new fascia with all-new headlamps, a fresh set of alloy, twin circular tail lights on either side, quad-tip exhausts, an integrated spoiler, and two buttresses with carbon-fibre scoops separated by a small carbon-fibre wing. The model is finished in a new ‘Rosso Passionale’ paintjob, which is complimented by a blue and white livery inspired by the Ferrari 410 S.

    Ferrari 812 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Moving to the interiors, the new Ferrari SP51 is personalised with Alcantara trims in Rosso Passionale. Meanwhile, the white and blue livery is carried over here as well, and features various elements such as the central tunnel steering wheel stitching; and the fascia between the two seats. Also on offer is a blue and white theme for the lower section of the dashboard and sides of the seats. Another highlight is the embroidered elements are visible all around, including the Prancing Horse and car logo.

    Ferrari 812 Dashboard

    Ferrari hasn’t revealed the engine specifications of this one-off SP51 although we expect the model’s NA V12 engine to produce 789bhp and 718Nm of torque, sending power to the rear wheels via the seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

    Ferrari 812 Image
    Ferrari 812
