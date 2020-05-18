New Porsche 911 Targa: Now in pictures

Porsche has unveiled the new 911 Targa. The 911 range, which was previously offered in Coupe and Cabriolet body styles, will now be joined by the 992 generation Targa. The model is offered in three variants including Targa 4, Targa 4S PDK, and Targa 4S MT. Let’s have a look at the gallery of the 911 Targa-top series.

On the outside, the new Porsche 911 Targa receives design elements from the 992 gen family, evident from the pronounced wheel arches at the front, which make the model 45mm wider than its predecessor. The new LED headlamps are divided by a recess on the bonnet inspired from the first 911 generation models.

At the rear, the Porsche 992 911 Targa features a wide spoiler and an LED light bar running the length between the tail lights. Also on offer is the signature Targa-top detachable roof which can be opened or closed in 19 seconds.

The Porsche 911 Targa 4 gets 19-inch wheels and 20-inch wheels at the front and back respectively while the Targa 4S variants feature 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the back.

Inside, the new Porsche 911 Targa is adorned with the traditional centrally positioned tachometer, flanked by two frameless, free-form displays that provide additional information in the form of an instrument console.

Sitting on the centre console is a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, housed above a compact switch unit with five buttons for important vehicle functions.

Porsche will be offering the new 911 Targa with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged six cylinder engine. This engine will be offered in two states of tune, with the Targa 4 producing 380bhp and 450Nm of torque while the Targa 4S (manual and PDK) making 444bhp and 530Nm of torque. All-Wheel-Drive will be available as standard.

The Porsche 911 Targa 4 can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds in the standard form and 4.2 seconds with the Sport Plus package. The Targa 4S can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds in the standard form, 3.6 seconds with the Sport Plus Package and 4.4 seconds for the MT variant. In case you didn’t know, the seven-speed manual gearbox with the Sport Chrono Package will be offered at no extra cost.

Feature wise, the new Porsche 911 Targa range comes equipped with a fully variable, electronically controlled differential lock for the rear axle including Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV Plus), electronically controlled variable damping system, also known as Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) and ParkAssist as well as Traffic Jam Assist. A few additional safety features include Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Porsche Stability Management (PSM) and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC).