Ferrari 812 Superfast based limited-edition V12 revealed ahead of world premiere

- Limited-edition model is based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast

- Official model name and technical details to be revealed during global unveiling on 5 May

Italian performance car manufacturer, Ferrari has revealed the upcoming limited-edition of Ferrari 812 Superfast ahead of its official unveiling on 5 May. The official model name along with the technical details will be revealed during the global unveiling. The limited-edition model claims to deliver impressive performance with stunning design.

Ferrari claims that the vehicle will get the latest evolution of Maranello’s legendary 65° V12 engine, which reaches the highest output of any Ferrari road-car engine – 830 cv – and revs to 9,500rpm, again the highest of any Ferrari ICE. It is to be seen if the vehicle will get a 6.5-litre unit that will produce around 819bhp. Interestingly, the company claims that the car’s overall weight has been reduced considerably as compared to the 812 Superfast, by extensive use of carbon fibre, both on the exterior and in the cockpit.

In terms of design, the new special series is believed to feature a strong personality all of its own that differentiates it significantly from the 812 Superfast. The rear glass screen has been replaced with a single-piece aluminium structure. The vortex generators it sports, claim to improve the car’s aerodynamic efficiency. Together with the carbon-fibre blade that traverses the bonnet, this motif changes the overall perception of the car’s volumes: the bonnet seems shorter, emphasising the width of the car, and the tail now has a more powerful, fastback look, thus making it appear more compact and competition-like despite it sharing the 812 Superfast’s silhouette, proportions and formal balance. Moreover, the rear spoiler is higher and more imposing, while the tail looks wide.

As for the interior, most of the details, such as main dash and door panel interfaces and volumes, will be retained from the 812 Superfast. The door panel has been redesigned to reduce weight and, combined with the introduction of the H-gate theme on the tunnel, to lend the cockpit a sportier and modern edge that reflects the car’s racing spirit.