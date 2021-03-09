LaFerrari successor takes final shape

Lots of new design bits for the upcoming model compared to the LaFerrari.

Official unveiling expected sometime next year.

2020, as we know, was a rather quiet year for new Ferrari unveils compared to the year before. 2019 saw debuts of the F90 Stradale, Roma, F8 Tributo, to name a few. That said, Ferrari ended the year with a bang with the unveiling of the SF90 Spider which made its world debut after multiple prototype sightings.

Now, our spies have caught Ferrari testing their new ‘hypercar’. There have already been prototypes of a new Ferrari hybrid model that will sit below the SF90 Stradale, but this prototype appears to be a brand new hypercar, most likely the successor to the LaFerrari that formed part of the holy trinity alongside the McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder a few years ago. The upcoming model was spotted being put through its paces by a supplier company in Germany. The prototype appears to be a test mule based on the LaFerrari Aperta with some key design changes.

Compared to the Aperta and standard LaFerrari, this new model has a radically different front fascia. At the front, the corners of the bumper have new air intakes and the prominent air vent on the hood of the LaFerrari is also noticeably absent. Meanwhile, the side air intakes are smaller and have a different shape. Elsewhere, the roofline has been tweaked and there's also a new engine cover. Whereas the LaFerrari features centre-lock wheels, the prototype is riding on conventional wheels with five lug nuts.

Ferrari is known to bring out a new hypercar every ten years, so expect the LaFerrari's replacement to arrive in 2022 or 2023.