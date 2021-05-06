Ferrari 812 Competizione revealed along with V12 Targa

- Debuts open-top version of the 812 Superfast

Ferrari teased their upcoming offering a few weeks back based on the 812 Superfast, and it turns out to be this – the 812 Competizione. Along with it, the Modena-based carmaker has also premiered the Targa version of their V12 flagship which is incidentally named 812 Competizione A.

Powered by the same 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 as the 812 Superfast, the duo has some reworked internals like titanium conrods which are 40 per cent lighter, diamond coating on the high-friction moving parts and a rebalanced crankshaft. The result is 30 horsepower and 26Nm more than before bringing the total to 818bhp and 692Nm. What’s more, the NA V12 races to 9,250rpm making them the highest-revving Ferrari road car ever.

However, the 0-100kmph time has remained unchanged over the Superfast at 2.85 seconds. And even the top speed is identical at 340kmph. But the weight-to-power ratio has been improved from 1.9kg/hp to 1.79kg/hp. Ferrari has remained tight-lipped about the performance figures of the Competizione A Targa and how much it differs from the hardtop counterpart.

Appearance-wise, the 812 Superfast was already a flamboyant front-engine supercar. With the Competizione, the Prancing Horse has gone to town with its styling department, aero and vehicle dynamics. The bulging bonnet houses a transverse groove while the modified front end makes way for larger nostrils to feed air to the V12. You get more slits and crease on the side while the rear diffuser is befitting for a track car.

The rear windscreen is replaced by an aluminium panel with gill-like six slits on it. Meanwhile, the Targa gets a flying-buttress design which rather looks handsome on the 812’s proportions. And the removable roof of the Competizione A is made of pure carbon fibre to keep the weight down. And it can also be stowed in a compartment behind the cockpit.

Pricing details of the new Ferrari 812 Competizione and the 812 Competizione A aren’t divulged at the reveal. But we expect it to be over now-discontinued 812 Superfast. And like its predecessor, it will be introduced in India as well.