    Discounts up to Rs 41,298 on Honda WR-V, Jazz, and Amaze in May 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    A few Honda Car India dealerships are offering discounts on various models in the month of May 2021. Customers can avail these offers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, complimentary accessories, and loyalty bonus.

    The S MT petrol variant of the Honda Amaze can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or complimentary accessories up to Rs 12,298, and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Discounts on all other variants of the sub-four metre sedan are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

    Discounts on the Honda WR-V include a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000, or complimentary accessories up to Rs 12,158, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Honda Jazz is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or complimentary accessories up to Rs 11,908, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

    All the aforementioned models are available with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, valid only for existing Honda customers. There are no discounts on the fourth-gen City and the all-new Honda City.

    Honda Amaze
