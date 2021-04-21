MG Motor India partners with Devnandan Gases to enhance medical oxygen production

- To increase production capacity by 25 per cent

- Aims to further increase by 50 per cent in near future

MG Motor India has collaborated with Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd., a Vadodara based medical oxygen gas producer to boost the production of medical oxygen in the country.

In the growing pandemic where several hospitals are facing deficiency in the supply of oxygen cylinders, the carmaker has come forward to increase the production capacity by 25 per cent in the next two weeks. MG further aims to enhance the supply by 50 per cent in the near future.

Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are committed to supporting the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. As a part of our care for the communities around us, we are boosting the production of oxygen and providing support wherever possible. We had followed a similar approach last year and stabilized the ventilator production at Max Ventilators plant in Vadodara. Now, we are focusing on enhancing oxygen production in the region, which is the need of the hour. We would like to thank the local administration for its constant support and guidance in this initiative.”