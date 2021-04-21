Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT teased for 10 May debut

- New family van with an electric powertrain

- Electric version of the T-Class

There seems to be no stopping the EQ offensive from Mercedes-Benz. Within a span of a week, the German carmaker revealed the EQS flagship electric sedan closely followed by the EQB compact electric SUV. Now, the EQ line-up is gearing up for a new member – Concept EQT, the electric version of the T-Class van.

As a part of Mercedes’ ‘Electric first’ strategy, we’ll see the new EQT ahead of the next-generation conventionally-powered T-Class. Calling it a ‘pioneer of a new class for families and leisure active private customers’, the carmaker says the EQT will bring the V-Class inspired people carrier formula to the budget, city van. Making use of the new ‘sensual purity’ design direction, the EQT will take its cues from other EQ models while offering a new body style to the customers.

It will be a near-production model that will debut as a Concept EQT on 10 May. Meanwhile, the road-going version could be expected to show up before the end of this year. With the growing EQ family – which now consists of EQA, EQB, EQC, EQV and EQS - the EQT will soon be followed by EQE (electric E-Class and GLE) and EQB (electric GLA) before the end of 2022.