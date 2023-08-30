India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQC will move to dedicated EV platform

Spied alongside the ICE version

Still in the early stages of development

We know the EQC was the first all-electric Mercedes-Benz. However, since its arrival, the EQ electric sub-brand has evolved tremendously. With newer models and technologies in the EQ family, it’s time to update the EQC as well. And a prototype of the new-gen EQC has finally been spied undergoing initial rounds of testing.

New platform for EQC

Unlike the first-gen model which was an electrified version of the standard GLC, the new-gen EQC SUV will move to a dedicated EV platform. This new MB.EA underpinnings will spawn mid-size and large EVs in the EQ line-up. The forthcoming EQC sedan (the electric equivalent of the C-Class) will also be based on the same platform.

New-gen EQC prototype

As for the prototype, it appears to be in the early stages of development. There are makeshift tail lamps at the back, and the heavily camouflaged front doesn’t appear production-ready. However, the front shape and overall silhouette do have a family resemblance now.

There are pop-out door handles seen on the test mule. Along with it, the wing mirrors are positioned lower down compared to the current-gen model. Even the clamshell-like bonnet on the test mule is hard to miss. Being based on the dedicated EV platform, the packaging and cabin space would be much improved compared to the current-gen EQC.

Assembly and arrival of new EQC

All the EQ members are based on the new electric platform which will be built at the Bremen factory in Germany and the Kecskemet facility in Hungary. The EQC won’t be the first EV to roll out on this platform. But it will follow the EQA sedan (electric CLA) in the next couple of years.