India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQE scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

Mercedes-Benz’ EQE saloon has received a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. It scored 36.4 out of 38.00 points for adult occupants and 45.00 out of 49.00 points for child passengers. While Euro NCAP tested the EQE’s 350+ trim, the rating is applicable for both right- and left-hand-drive versions.

For the first time, Euro NCAP also tested Mercedes-Benz’ active emergency stop assist — available as a part of an optional driving assistance package. When the system detects no reactions of the driver to audio and visual alerts, the active emergency stop assist safely manoeuvres the car to the slowest lane before bringing it to a stop. This function even warns other vehicles with hazard lights and unlocks the doors for first-aiders as soon as the car stops. For this, the EQE has received a “very good” remark from NCAP, making it the highest-rated car in the Assisted Driving Gradings test by Euro NCAP.

In the Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) Protection and Safety Assist tests, the EQE scored 45.1 points and 13.1 points, respectively. The VRU test assesses how well the car protects pedestrians and cyclists. Whereas, Safety Assist finds out how the driver-assist technology performs in real-world situations.

The EQE has a 90.6kWh battery pack and gets a single or dual-motor setup depending on the trim. It is available in a wide range of trim levels in a few western markets: EQE 300, 350+, 500, 350 4Matic, and 500 4Matic, along with EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce the EQE in India sometime in early 2023.