CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQE scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    308 Views
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQE scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash test

    Mercedes-Benz’ EQE saloon has received a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. It scored 36.4 out of 38.00 points for adult occupants and 45.00 out of 49.00 points for child passengers. While Euro NCAP tested the EQE’s 350+ trim, the rating is applicable for both right- and left-hand-drive versions.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    For the first time, Euro NCAP also tested Mercedes-Benz’ active emergency stop assist — available as a part of an optional driving assistance package. When the system detects no reactions of the driver to audio and visual alerts, the active emergency stop assist safely manoeuvres the car to the slowest lane before bringing it to a stop. This function even warns other vehicles with hazard lights and unlocks the doors for first-aiders as soon as the car stops. For this, the EQE has received a “very good” remark from NCAP, making it the highest-rated car in the Assisted Driving Gradings test by Euro NCAP.

    In the Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) Protection and Safety Assist tests, the EQE scored 45.1 points and 13.1 points, respectively. The VRU test assesses how well the car protects pedestrians and cyclists. Whereas, Safety Assist finds out how the driver-assist technology performs in real-world situations.

    Front View

    The EQE has a 90.6kWh battery pack and gets a single or dual-motor setup depending on the trim. It is available in a wide range of trim levels in a few western markets: EQE 300, 350+, 500, 350 4Matic, and 500 4Matic, along with EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce the EQE in India sometime in early 2023.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota trademarks the ‘Taisor’ name in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    944 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.63 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.63 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.63 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.63 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.70 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.63 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.70 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.63 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.74 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    944 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQE scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash test