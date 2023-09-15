Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV launched in India at Rs. 1.39 crore

Available in one fully-loaded variant

Claimed range of 550km

Launched in India

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 1.39 crore (all-India, introductory ex-showroom). It is available in one fully loaded variant and across nine colour schemes. The EQE is Mercedes’ fourth electric vehicle in India since its EV journey in India began back in 2020.

One fully loaded variant

The Mercedes EQE is being sold in India in one fully-loaded EQE 500+ 4MATIC with a range of 550km and an output of 408bhp/858NM with a battery pack of 90.5kWh. The car does 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds with a top-speed of 210kmph. The price of the car includes an 11kW wallbox charger but can be plugged into a 170kW DC fast charger for a full ‘tank’ in less than an hour.

Features and design highlights

On the outside, unlike its ICE counterpart, the EQE SUV is more crossover-like with a low-set roofline, flared wheel arches, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rectangular headlamps. Inside, this variant gets the,MBUX hyperscreen multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, fully digital instrument cluster, powered seats, first in segment 360-degree transparent bonnet tech and nine airbags. The EQE has been fitted with level-2 ADAS the likes of which include active lane keep assist, active brake assist, active steering assist, blind spot monitor and emergency stop assist.

Rivals and price list

The rivals to the Mercedes-Benz EQE include the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and the Jaguar iPace, as well as future models from Volvo and Maserati.