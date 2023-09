India Exclusive! New Tata Nexon facelift variant-wise price list

Prices in India start from Rs. 8.10 lakh

Available in both petrol and diesel guises

Tata Motors launched the new Nexon facelift in India with prices starting from Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the SUV is broadly offered in four variants, namely Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. Available in two powertrains across four gearbox options, customers can choose the SUV from six different exterior shades. Now, we have exclusively got our hands on the price of all the variants.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Tata Nexon:

Petrol manual variants Ex-showroom price Smart Rs. 8,09,990 Smart+ Rs. 9,09,990 Smart+ S Rs. 9,69,990 Pure Rs. 9,69,990 Pure S Rs. 10,19,990 Creative Rs. 10,99,990 Creative dual-tone Rs. 10,99,990 Creative+ Rs. 11,69,990 Creative+ dual-tone Rs. 11,69,990 Creative+ S Rs. 12,19,990 Creative+ S dual-tone Rs. 12,19,990 Fearless dual-tone Rs. 12,49,990 Fearless+ dual-tone Rs. 12,99,990 Fearless S dual-tone Rs. 12,99,990 Fearless+ S dual-tone Rs. 13,49,990

Petrol automatic variants Ex-showroom price Creative DCT Rs. 12,19,990 Creative dual-tone DCT Rs. 12,19,990 Creative+ DCT Rs. 12,89,990 Creative+ dual-tone DCT Rs. 12,89,990 Creative+ S DCT Rs. 13,39,990 Creative+ S dual-tone DCT Rs. 13,39,990 Fearless dual-tone DCT Rs. 13,69,990 Fearless+ dual-tone DCT Rs. 14,19,990 Fearless S dual-tone DCT Rs. 14,19,990 Fearless+ S dual-tone DCT Rs. 14,69,990 Creative AMT Rs. 11,69,990 Creative dual-tone AMT Rs. 11,69,990 Creative+ AMT Rs. 12,39,990 Creative+ dual-tone AMT Rs. 12,39,990 Creative+ S AMT Rs. 12,89,990 Creative+ S dual-tone AMT Rs. 12,89,990

Diesel manual variants Ex-showroom price Pure Rs. 10,99,990 Pure S Rs. 11,49,990 Creative Rs. 12,39,990 Creative dual-tone Rs. 12,39,990 Creative+ Rs. 13,09,990 Creative+ dual-tone Rs. 13,09,990 Creative+ S Rs. 13,59,990 Creative+ S dual-tone Rs. 13,59,990 Fearless dual-tone Rs. 13,89,990 Fearless+ dual-tone Rs. 14,39,990 Fearless S dual-tone Rs. 14,39,990 Fearless+ S dual-tone Rs. 14,89,990