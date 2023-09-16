Hyundai Exter waiting period stands at 50 weeks in September 2023

- Exter prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

- Available in five variants and nine colours

Hyundai launched the Exter B-SUV in the country in July this year, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in nine colours across five variants. We have now come to know the updated waiting period of the C3 and Punch rival.

The Hyundai Exter currently commands a waiting period of up to 50 weeks in Bhopal. This is valid for the entry-level EX and EX(O) variants, while the top-spec SX(O) AMT and SX(O) Connect AMT have a waiting period of up to 22 weeks.

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The petrol version produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the CNG version develops 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.