Hyundai Exter launched; prices in India start at Rs 6 lakh

- Sits below the Venue and is based on the Grand i10 Nios

- Rivals the Tata Punch and Citroen C3

Hyundai India has launched its smallest SUV, the Exter, in India at an introductory starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in seven trims with petrol and CNG powertrains and sits below the Venue mid-size SUV.

Hyundai Exter exterior

The Exter is the brand’s entry-level SUV and carries the ‘parametric-jewel’ design language on the front grille and the tailgate. For the first time, the ‘Exter’ lettering is seen on the front and the headlamp clusters are bumper-mounted whereas the H-shaped DRLs are placed higher and in line with the bonnet.

The Exter gets an upright stance and the roof rails along with the squared arches and 15-inch alloy wheels do give it an SUV stance. As for its dimensions, the Exter is 3,815mm long, 1,710mm wide, and 1,631mm tall. Moreover, the wheelbase of the model stands at 2,450mm which is longer than any of its rivals.

Hyundai Exter interior and features

While the cabin of the Exter is similar to the Aura and Nios, there are quite a few new elements. The Exter gets a digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID and 12 customisable languages. Furthermore, the interior follows a fully-black theme along with a honeycomb pattern on the dashboard and a contrasting highlight on the circular aircon vents.

The Exter comes equipped with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a dash-mounted camera, connected car tech, cruise control, and an eight-inch touchscreen unit with connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also on offer are some segment-first features like footwell lighting, metal pedals, rear Ac vents with power outlet, paddle shifter, and onboard navigation system.

Hyundai Exter engine options

The Exter uses the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol engine that also does duties on the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and Venue. It is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Furthermore, the powertrain is also offered in a CNG variant along with a manual gearbox.

Hyundai Exter rivals

The primary rivals of the Hyundai Exter are the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Exter.