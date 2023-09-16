CarWale
    Jeep Compass facelift launched in India at Rs. 20.49 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    Jeep Compass facelift launched in India at Rs. 20.49 lakh
    • Gets 2WD diesel automatic variant and a special edition
    • Automatic 4x2 range starts from Rs. 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Launched in India

    The Jeep Compass 2WD Automatic has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 23. 99 lakh (ex-showroom). This lower-spec AT variant and slots in between the updated range and the newly introduced Black Shark edition.  

    2WD AT specifications

    Powering this 2WD version is Jeep’s 2.0-litre Multijet diesel producing 168bhp/350Nm. The automatic is a nine-speed unit and is the same one available with the higher 4WD AT models. Jeep claims a 0-100kmph time of 9.8 seconds making it one of the fastest in its class. 

    Compass Black Shark design highlights and added features 

    The Black Shark package in terms of exterior design comprises 18-inch blacked-out wheels, a gloss black grille and black inserts on the lower half of the bumper. Inside, it’s an all-black affair with red inserts in the steering wheel and dashboard. With this variant, Jeep continues to offer a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and connected car technology on these newly introduced lower spec variants. The claimed ARAI-claimed mileage for this 2WD diesel AT is 16.2kmpl.

    Compass Black Shark price analysis 

    These new 4X2 diesel AT variants now give the Compass a lower starting price and allow it to compete with top-end versions of the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier, and the Tata Safari. With the discontinuation of the petrol engine earlier this year, the starting price of the Compass jumped significantly putting it well beyond its established rivals. 

