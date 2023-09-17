Hyundai Venue waiting period goes up!

- Venue prices in India start at Rs. 7.77 lakh

- Now comes equipped with ADAS

Hyundai India recently tweaked the feature list of the Venue sub four-metre SUV and it now comes equipped with an ADAS suite among other updates. We have come to know the updated waiting period for all Hyundai cars, including the Venue.

Customers purchasing the Hyundai Venue will have to wait for a period of up to 30 weeks from the date of booking. This waiting period, which stands for the region of Bhopal, is applicable to all the versions, including the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Apart from the standard Venue, the Venue N Line also received a feature update earlier this month, and now gets the ADAS suite, called Hyundai SmartSense. It is exclusively powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual unit (for the first time) and a seven-speed DCT unit.