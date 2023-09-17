CarWale
    New Tata Nexon on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    New Tata Nexon on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Available in 11 variants and six colour options
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Tata Motors recently announced the prices of the all-new Nexon SUV in India. The facelifted compact SUV is available across 11 variants at a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). And, with this latest update, Nexon is now boasting new design elements and an upgraded feature list. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the new Nexon SUV in the top 10 cities in India, as of 17 September, 2023.

    CitiesSmart petrol MT (base-variant)Fearless+ S diesel AMT (Top-spec variant)
    MumbaiRs. 9.55 lakhRs. 18.72 lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.25 lakhRs. 18.48 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 9.78 lakhRs. 19.15 lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.45 lakhRs. 18.06 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.77 lakhRs. 19.14 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.46 lakhRs. 18.85 lakh
    LucknowRs. 9.28 lakhRs. 18.04 lakh
    JaipurRs. 9.36 lakhRs. 18.19 lakh
    AmritsarRs. 9.19 lakhRs. 17.79 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.01 lakhRs. 17.22 lakh

     

    Mechanically, the new Nexon facelift comes equipped with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearboxes. On the other hand, the oil burner is coupled with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit, with a total power output of 113bhp and 260Nm of peak torque.

    As for its features, the base-spec Smart variant is loaded with six airbags, LED headlamps with DRLs, LED taillights, multi-drive modes, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, ISOFIX mounts, front power windows, reverse parking sensors, central lock, hill hold control, and tilt steering wheel. 

    Meanwhile, the top-spec Fearless+ S trim comes with features such as ventilated front seats, height-adjustable driver/co-driver seats, sub-woofer, JBL-sourced music system, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with slim bezels, iRA connected features, Navigation services, and OTA updates. Also on offer are features like a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, electric sunroof, all-digital instrument cluster, and an air purifier.

