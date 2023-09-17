New Tata Nexon on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Available in 11 variants and six colour options

Prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors recently announced the prices of the all-new Nexon SUV in India. The facelifted compact SUV is available across 11 variants at a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). And, with this latest update, Nexon is now boasting new design elements and an upgraded feature list. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the new Nexon SUV in the top 10 cities in India, as of 17 September, 2023.

Cities Smart petrol MT (base-variant) Fearless+ S diesel AMT (Top-spec variant) Mumbai Rs. 9.55 lakh Rs. 18.72 lakh Delhi Rs. 9.25 lakh Rs. 18.48 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 9.78 lakh Rs. 19.15 lakh Kolkata Rs. 9.45 lakh Rs. 18.06 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 9.77 lakh Rs. 19.14 lakh Chennai Rs. 9.46 lakh Rs. 18.85 lakh Lucknow Rs. 9.28 lakh Rs. 18.04 lakh Jaipur Rs. 9.36 lakh Rs. 18.19 lakh Amritsar Rs. 9.19 lakh Rs. 17.79 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 9.01 lakh Rs. 17.22 lakh

Mechanically, the new Nexon facelift comes equipped with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearboxes. On the other hand, the oil burner is coupled with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit, with a total power output of 113bhp and 260Nm of peak torque.

As for its features, the base-spec Smart variant is loaded with six airbags, LED headlamps with DRLs, LED taillights, multi-drive modes, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, ISOFIX mounts, front power windows, reverse parking sensors, central lock, hill hold control, and tilt steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the top-spec Fearless+ S trim comes with features such as ventilated front seats, height-adjustable driver/co-driver seats, sub-woofer, JBL-sourced music system, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with slim bezels, iRA connected features, Navigation services, and OTA updates. Also on offer are features like a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, electric sunroof, all-digital instrument cluster, and an air purifier.