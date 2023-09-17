New Tata Nexon on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in 11 variants and six colour options
- Prices in India start at Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Motors recently announced the prices of the all-new Nexon SUV in India. The facelifted compact SUV is available across 11 variants at a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). And, with this latest update, Nexon is now boasting new design elements and an upgraded feature list. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the new Nexon SUV in the top 10 cities in India, as of 17 September, 2023.
|Cities
|Smart petrol MT (base-variant)
|Fearless+ S diesel AMT (Top-spec variant)
|Mumbai
|Rs. 9.55 lakh
|Rs. 18.72 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 9.25 lakh
|Rs. 18.48 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 9.78 lakh
|Rs. 19.15 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 9.45 lakh
|Rs. 18.06 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 9.77 lakh
|Rs. 19.14 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 9.46 lakh
|Rs. 18.85 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 9.28 lakh
|Rs. 18.04 lakh
|Jaipur
|Rs. 9.36 lakh
|Rs. 18.19 lakh
|Amritsar
|Rs. 9.19 lakh
|Rs. 17.79 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 9.01 lakh
|Rs. 17.22 lakh
Mechanically, the new Nexon facelift comes equipped with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearboxes. On the other hand, the oil burner is coupled with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit, with a total power output of 113bhp and 260Nm of peak torque.
As for its features, the base-spec Smart variant is loaded with six airbags, LED headlamps with DRLs, LED taillights, multi-drive modes, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, ISOFIX mounts, front power windows, reverse parking sensors, central lock, hill hold control, and tilt steering wheel.
Meanwhile, the top-spec Fearless+ S trim comes with features such as ventilated front seats, height-adjustable driver/co-driver seats, sub-woofer, JBL-sourced music system, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with slim bezels, iRA connected features, Navigation services, and OTA updates. Also on offer are features like a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, electric sunroof, all-digital instrument cluster, and an air purifier.