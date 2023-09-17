CarWale
    New Jeep Compass 2WD diesel automatic variants mileage revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Jeep Compass 2WD diesel automatic variants mileage revealed
    • Available in six variants and seven colour options
    • Prices start at Rs. 20.49 lakh

    Jeep India introduced the facelifted Compass in the country yesterday, 16 September, 2023. With the latest update, the SUV now comes equipped with a new 4x2 diesel automatic powertrain along with a new Black Shark Edition. While the updated Jeep Compass range starts at Rs. 20.49 lakh, the 2WD automatic version is available at a starting price of Rs. 23.99 lakh, (all prices, ex-showroom).

    This new drivetrain has been exclusively developed and introduced for the Indian market. The 2.0-litre diesel motor is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission unit and is capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The updated Jeep Compass with this new drivetrain option is rated to return an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 16.2kmpl. Moreover, the SUV is capable of accelerating from zero to 100kmph in just 9.8 seconds.

    Jeep Compass Right Front Three Quarter

    The current lineup of the Jeep Compass includes Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited, Black Shark, and Model S variants. Customers get an option of seven colour options, namely, Pearl White, Diamond Black, Techno Metallic Green, Exotica Red, Grigio Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey, and Galaxy Blue.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 21.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    New Tata Nexon on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

