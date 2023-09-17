Jeep Meridian Overland Edition introduced

- Gets a new interior theme

- Based on the top-spec Limited Plus variant

Jeep India has introduced a new Overland Edition of the Meridian SUV. Available in a 4x4 configuration, this special edition gets a handful of tweaks on the outside and a new interior theme.

Jeep Meridian Overland Edition: What’s new?

The talking point of the Meridian Overland is the new interior theme. It follows a dark brown theme and the dashboard along with the centre console is further accentuated by copper accents. There is also a premium-looking suede finish on the upper half of the dashboard and on the seats. The ‘Overland’ motifs on the front seats further add a touch of exclusivity.

On the outside, the special edition gets the signature seven-box front grille with chrome surrounds. Furthermore, the door lowers are finished in body colour and the 18-inch alloy wheels get a fresh design.

Meridian: Engine and gearbox options

The Meridian is powered by the automaker’s 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Available in Limited (O) and Limited Plus trims, the SUV can be had in manual and automatic gearboxes.