CarWale
    Jeep Meridian Overland Edition introduced

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    583 Views
    Jeep Meridian Overland Edition introduced

    - Gets a new interior theme

    - Based on the top-spec Limited Plus variant

    Jeep India has introduced a new Overland Edition of the Meridian SUV. Available in a 4x4 configuration, this special edition gets a handful of tweaks on the outside and a new interior theme.

    Jeep Meridian Overland Edition: What’s new?

    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    The talking point of the Meridian Overland is the new interior theme. It follows a dark brown theme and the dashboard along with the centre console is further accentuated by copper accents. There is also a premium-looking suede finish on the upper half of the dashboard and on the seats. The ‘Overland’ motifs on the front seats further add a touch of exclusivity.

    Jeep Meridian Grille

    On the outside, the special edition gets the signature seven-box front grille with chrome surrounds. Furthermore, the door lowers are finished in body colour and the 18-inch alloy wheels get a fresh design. 

    Meridian: Engine and gearbox options

    Jeep Meridian Front Row Seats

    The Meridian is powered by the automaker’s 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Available in Limited (O) and Limited Plus trims, the SUV can be had in manual and automatic gearboxes. 

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 33.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
