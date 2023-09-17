Citroen C3 Aircross launched in India: Variants explained

Prices start from Rs. 9.99 lakh

Available in three variants with one petrol engine option

The Citroen C3 Aircross has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three variants and here is what is on offer with each, and also our choice of the trim that you should pick.

Citroen C3 Aircross You variant: Rs. 9.99 lakh

This is the entry-level variant for the C3 Aircross and can only be had in the five-seat layout. It's pretty barebones when it comes to comfort features as well as design elements. As compared to the Plus variant, it loses out on the touchscreen infotainment system, rearview camera, and second-row vents, and gets a full black cabin. Surprisingly, there’s no skimping on safety as you get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, reverse parking sensors, and hill hold function across the range.

Citroen C3 Aircross Plus variant: Expected price range — Rs. 11.30 lakh to Rs. 11.45 lakh

This is the mid-level variant of the C3 Aircross and can be had as a five-seat or a seven-seat model. Over the You variant, this one gets a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, connected car app, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, and front fog lamps.

Citroen C3 Aircross Plus variant: Expected price range — Rs. 11.95 lakh to Rs. 12.10 lakh

This is the top-spec variant of the C3 Aircross range and over the mid-spec Plus variant, here you get an armrest for the second row (five-seat version only), alloy wheels, tweeters, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rearview camera, and leatherette door armrest. Our sources have also indicated a premium of Rs. 35,000 for the seven-seat layout, Rs. 10,000 for the dual-tone paint scheme, and an additional Rs. 20,000 for the vibe accessory pack.

Citroen C3 Aircross engine and specifications

Powering the C3 Aircross is Citroen’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 108bhp/190Nm which can be had with a six-speed manual only. However, this engine with a six-speed AT exists in the Indonesian market and is expected to arrive here in 2024.