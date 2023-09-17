Mahindra XUV.e8 spied; new interior details leaked

To be launched in December 2024

Likely to get a three-screen display

Mahindra has been testing two electric SUVs extensively for the last few months. While the first one is the BE.05, the second EV is the XUV.e8 which is essentially the electric version of the present XUV700. Now, new spy pictures that have surfaced on the internet reveal new details on the exterior styling and cabin layout of this electric SUV.

XUV.e8 interior: New details revealed

The spy pictures give a peek inside the XUV.e8’s cabin. It reveals the new two-spoke design for the steering wheel and the driver’s display that appears to be fully digital. The centre console looks identical to the XUV700’s with the conventional knob. The interesting elements are two screens that are mounted atop the dashboard. While the centre houses the floating touchscreen unit, there also appears to be a third screen on the left side which could be reserved for the front passenger.

XUV.e8 exterior: What’s new?

On the outside, the overall silhouette of the XUV.e8 remains the same as the XUV700. However, the front fascia looks redesigned with new LED headlamps and a fresh pattern for the alloy wheels. Also, the tail lamps are most likely to be connected by an illuminated light strip. Besides

XUV.e8: Technical specifications and dimensions

When showcased last year, Mahindra confirmed that the production version of the XUV.e8 will 4,740mm in length and have a wheelbase of 2,762mm. Furthermore, the automaker also revealed that it will source its power from an 80kWh battery pack and will also boast an all-wheel-drive configuration.

XUV.e8 launch date and rivals

The E8 will make its market debut in December 2024 and will be sold alongside the XUV700. When launched, it will also rival the Tata Harrier EV which is also expected to be launched sometime in 2024.

