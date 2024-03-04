Jeep Compass facelift 4x2 diesel automatic real-world mileage tested

- Only available with diesel engine

- ARAI-claimed mileage is 16.2kmpl

Jeep updates the Compass in India

The petrol version of the Jeep Compass was discontinued earlier last year. As a result, the starting price point of the entry-level Compass went up as against the rivals. The carmaker corrected this by introducing the diesel automatic at a lower price point of Rs. 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It's more fuel-efficient than the petrol and we have tested the 4X2 version of the same. Here's how it fared in the real world.

Jeep Compass 2WD AT engine and gearbox specifications

Before we get to the mileage, let's apprise you of its powertrain options. This 2WD version in particular is powered by the brand's 2.0-litre Multijet diesel that churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic unit, which is also seen on the higher 4WD AT models.

City mileage of the Jeep Compass 4x2 diesel automatic

After filling up the tank of the Compass, we drove it on our regular city test route. The SUV consumed 6.91 litres of diesel covering 76.1km and indicating a real-world mileage of 10.99kmpl. This is pretty close to the 11.4kmpl fuel economy indicated on the instrument cluster.

Highway mileage of the Jeep Compass 4x2 diesel automatic

We conducted a similar test on our highway route, and the Compass consumed 4.76 litres of fuel after travelling 86.2km, indicating a mileage of 18.1kmpl. Once again, this is close to the fuel efficiency of 20.2kmpl displayed on the MID. These figures, including its average fuel economy are satisfactory for an SUV weighing more than 1.5 tons.