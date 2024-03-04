CarWale
    BYD Seal to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BYD Seal to be launched in India tomorrow
    • The Seal EV will be offered in three variants
    • Could be available with two battery pack options

    BYD is all set to announce the prices of the Seal EV in the country tomorrow, 5 March. Bookings of the model, which was first showcased in the country at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi, commenced last week.

    The new Seal EV is offered in the international market with 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh battery packs that are said to return a range of 460km and 570km, respectively. It remains to be seen if both these options are offered in the India-spec car.

    In terms of choices, the BYD Seal will get four colour options – Arctic Blue, Atlantis Grey, Aurora White, and Cosmos Black. Also up for offer will be three variants, namely Standard, Extended Range, and Performance. The BYD Seal will be the third car from the carmaker after the e6 and the Atto 3.

    On the features front, the new Seal sedan will boast a rotating touchscreen infotainment system, Level 2 ADAS suite, wireless charging and phone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof.

    BYD Seal Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 43.32 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 43.32 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 43.35 Lakh
    PuneRs. 43.32 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 49.46 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 45.77 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 43.33 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 43.31 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 43.27 Lakh

